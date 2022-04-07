'Happy Fourth of July' | Community members enjoying Independence Day festivities across Southeast Texas

The festivities are set to continue Monday night at the Event Centre.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Happy Fourth of July,” could be heard Monday morning at the annual Calder Place parade as families gathered to celebrate Independence Day.

There was a sea of red, white and blue and plenty of smiling faces at the neighborhood tradition, which is a favorite for many Southeast Texans.

Attendees included boy scouts, Mayor Robin Mouton, area firefighters and more. Many attendees were excited to experience the parade again.

“It was an awesome parade,” Kristopher Keith, parade attendee said. “We had a great time. We got candy and balloons and flags.

For some attendees, Monday was their first time enjoying the festivities.

“It's a surprise for me, because it's my first time here, and I didn't expect that, and I thought it was so wonderful,” Jacqueline Krisher, parade attendee said.

List : Independence Day celebrations happening around Southeast Texas

The festivities are set to continue Monday night at the Event Centre. Organizers are preparing for Beaumont’s 36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks show.

The annual celebration is one of the biggest events the city puts on each year, with an annual budget of around $50,000. Some of the cost is offset by sponsors and vendor fees.

The Fourth of July Celebration is also one of the few events where all city departments come together to collaborate. Even the Beaumont Emergency Management helps to go over specific details.

Organizer’s said the event will have the largest fireworks show in Southeast Texas.

Emily Wheeler is director of event services. Wheeler is excited to see all the smiling faces of Southeast Texas after all the hard work she’s put in

“We all work really well together to make sure that this is a safe and fun family event for everyone, so we're just really excited to be here tonight,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler believes those looking to watch a good fireworks show and good music don’t need to look any further.

“Other than the firework show, which is what everybody comes out to see, we also have some great music tonight,” Wheeler said. “We have a local band Kurt Carson the Cure, as well as Pop Gun and another really awesome ban. It's going to take us right into the fireworks are called the Mambo Jazz Kings.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Event Centre. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted.