Beaumont's 36th annual Fourth for July celebration set to have 'largest fireworks show in Southeast Texas'

Thousands of Southeast Texans are expected to show up to help the city celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Organizers are getting ready for an Independence Day event in Beaumont that will have the “largest fireworks show in Southeast Texas.”

“Oh goodness, it's thousands,” Denise Fiore, special event coordinator for the City of Beaumont, said.

Organizers are preparing for Beaumont's 36th annual Fourth of July Celebration. The festivities will take place at the Event Centre located at 700 Crockett Street.

Thousands of Southeast Texans are expected to show up to help the city celebrate.

When the event was held in 2021, about 15,000 people went. Organizers suspect crowds might be smaller this year because the holiday falls on a Monday, but they are still preparing for a large turnout.

List : Independence Day celebrations happening around Southeast Texas

The annual celebration is one of the biggest events the city puts on each year, with an annual budget of around $50,000. Some of the cost is offset by sponsors and vendor fees.

The Fourth of July Celebration is also one of the few events where all city departments come together to collaborate. Even the Beaumont Emergency Management helps to go over specific details.

Emily Wheler is one of the organizers. She expects 8,000 to 10,000 people to attend Monday's celebration.

Fiore said it always brings a big boost for the local economy.

“We do have people coming from the woods that come down, and they'll come and spend money," Fiore said. "They'll make it a reason to come here, do a little shopping maybe. Maybe grab a bite to eat and then come see the fireworks and hang out here, so all of these events do help generate revenue for the city.”

Fiore said Mondays event will feature live music from Southeast Texas artists, local food vendors, a beer garden, and of course, fireworks.

"You can get all your favorite fair foods and things that you don't get to see every day, because these food trucks only come to the festivals," Fiore said. "So they get to come in and have, like, a tasty bite, sweet treat and then you get to go and watch really cool bands play and then fireworks."

The fireworks will be set off from a trailer in downtown Beaumont by the river. This is done for safety reasons and to allow for the best fireworks experience, Fiore said.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Event Centre. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Beaumont Event staff and the city plan for the event a year in advance. Organizers are looking forward to another great turnout.