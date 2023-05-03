Art created during second annual Mural Festival honors Beaumont's past while looking forward to the future

During Beaumont Mural Festival, the artists used blank walls and an roadway underpass as their canvases.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 40 artists descended upon downtown Beaumont and left behind plenty of beautiful pieces that honored the city's history while also looking forward to the future.

During the second annual Beaumont Mural Festival, artists used blank walls and roadway underpass as their canvases to create large pieces of art. One fan favorite, which can be found near the Jefferson Theatre, is a five-story tall mural of Beaumont baseball legend Frank Robinson.

“The artist that come to town, they have the community spirit,” J Muzacz, artist and festival curator, said. “They have the community first mindset, so really, they’re here to just brighten people's day, have great really positive interaction, add something to Beaumont for years to come."

The Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the festival. Organizers feel the multi-day event was a success.

One of the artists in attendance was Dragon 76. He is originally from Korea.

“Dragon is a world-renown artist, so I knew he was really going to give this space the prominence that it deserves,” J Muzacz said.

Dragon has worked all over the world. His most recent canvas was in Beaumont.

“There was great hospitality in this event, so I enjoyed every day. Thank you so much," Dragon 76 said.

After five days and three coats of paint, Dragon 76 transformed a dark underpass near the Charlton Pollard Neighborhood.

“The community gave him the concept of Charlton Pollard, the two men in the picture,” J Muzacz said.

The two men were educators in the Beaumont community.

With only a black-and-white picture to work from, Dragon 76 took an idea and created . The artist feels his creation is something to be proud of.

“Like a time traveler almost, in bringing the older figures into the now and into the future, looking toward the future,” J Muzacz said.

Muzacz said organizers already have a list of people waiting to get their walls painted in 2024. Those who want to get their walls painting can email beaumontmuralfest@gmail.com