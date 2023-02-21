Preparations underway for 2023 Beaumont Mural Festival

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another year of revitalizing art in Beaumont is in the works as preparations begin for the 2nd Annual Beaumont Mural Festival.
The festival is taking place Thursday, March 2, 2023 through Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Jefferson Theatre, located at 345 Fannin Street.
The four-day event consists of muralists from across the country and the world showcasing their art, according to the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The artists will be painting throughout downtown Beaumont and the area to expand the public art scene.
Artist J Muzacz, who worked on the murals seen outside Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill, will be spearheading the Beaumont Mural Festival with other artists.
Throughout the four-day event, the community will be able to see the progress take place in real time and be able to meet the artists.
Owner of Pour09, KO Korean Grill and Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar, Min Dai, will also be hosting events to coincide with the festival..
The Art Museum of Southeast Texas is hosting a Mural Festival Sneak Peek on Friday, March 3, 2023 with kids activities, live paintings and more.
Admission is free, courtesy of the Beaumont CVB.
Crews were captured Monday, February 21, 2023 cleaning an underpass, soon to be home to a mural sponsored by ExxonMobil Beaumont.
This will be just one of the 17 murals to be painted during the festival.
Artists participating in the 2023 Beaumont Mural Festival:
- J Muzacz- Houston, Texas
- Carlos Zulu- Saint Petersburg, Florida
- Carmen Rangel- Austin, Texas
- Chris Rogers- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Dragon76- New York
- Drew Merritt- Los Angeles, California
- Emily Ding- Houston, Texas
- Laced & Found- Bronx, New York/ Southern California
- Liza Fishbone- Austin, Texas
- Malcolm Byers- Amarillo, Texas
- Mila Sketch- Austin, Texas
- Rex Hamilton- Austin, Texas
- SM Sanz- Dallas, Texas
- Tim Kerr- Austin, Texas
- Tony Diaz- Northern California
- Anat Ronen- Houston, Texas
Southeast Texas artists submission winners:
- Ines Alvidres
- Maurice Abelman
- Cory Turner
- Guadalupe Lopez
- Alex Padron
- Zach Foley
- Ashley De La Cruz
- Yariza Torres Perales
- Jennifer Aguilar
- Meghan Cobb
- Suzette Broussard
- Albert Alexander
- Randall Ensley
- Tiffany Ready
- Eloisa Lopez