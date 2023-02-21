Participating artists will be painting throughout downtown Beaumont and the area to expand the public art scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another year of revitalizing art in Beaumont is in the works as preparations begin for the 2nd Annual Beaumont Mural Festival.

The festival is taking place Thursday, March 2, 2023 through Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Jefferson Theatre, located at 345 Fannin Street.

The four-day event consists of muralists from across the country and the world showcasing their art, according to the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The artists will be painting throughout downtown Beaumont and the area to expand the public art scene.

Artist J Muzacz, who worked on the murals seen outside Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill, will be spearheading the Beaumont Mural Festival with other artists.

Throughout the four-day event, the community will be able to see the progress take place in real time and be able to meet the artists.

Owner of Pour09, KO Korean Grill and Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar, Min Dai, will also be hosting events to coincide with the festival..

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas is hosting a Mural Festival Sneak Peek on Friday, March 3, 2023 with kids activities, live paintings and more.

Admission is free, courtesy of the Beaumont CVB.

Crews were captured Monday, February 21, 2023 cleaning an underpass, soon to be home to a mural sponsored by ExxonMobil Beaumont.

This will be just one of the 17 murals to be painted during the festival.

Preparations underway for 2023 Beaumont Mural Festival 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Artists participating in the 2023 Beaumont Mural Festival:

J Muzacz- Houston, Texas

Carlos Zulu- Saint Petersburg, Florida

Carmen Rangel- Austin, Texas

Chris Rogers- Fayetteville, North Carolina

Dragon76- New York

Drew Merritt- Los Angeles, California

Emily Ding- Houston, Texas

Laced & Found- Bronx, New York/ Southern California

Liza Fishbone- Austin, Texas

Malcolm Byers- Amarillo, Texas

Mila Sketch- Austin, Texas

Rex Hamilton- Austin, Texas

SM Sanz- Dallas, Texas

Tim Kerr- Austin, Texas

Tony Diaz- Northern California

Anat Ronen- Houston, Texas

Southeast Texas artists submission winners:

Ines Alvidres

Maurice Abelman

Cory Turner

Guadalupe Lopez

Alex Padron

Zach Foley

Ashley De La Cruz

Yariza Torres Perales

Jennifer Aguilar

Maurice Abelman

Meghan Cobb

Suzette Broussard

Albert Alexander

Randall Ensley

Tiffany Ready

Eloisa Lopez