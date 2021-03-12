This weekend is your last chance to see Battleship Texas at the San Jacinto Battleground

Visitors can tour some areas of the ship and meet Santa Claus before the ship undergoes repairs.

HOUSTON — Tickets are available for a one-weekend opportunity on the Battleship Texas. The historic ship will hold a limited opening on Dec. 4 and 5 in Houston.

Guests are allowed to tour seven parts of the ship: the main deck, Turret #1, Superstructure Deck, Signal Bridge, Navigation Bridge, Flag Bridge and Officer's Country. After Dec 5, the Battleship Texas will be moved to a shipyard in Galveston for an extensive $35 million repair project.

Santa Claus will come aboard as the Battleship's special guest. He'll be there all weekend for photos and last-minute Christmas wishes.

Tickets are available online and in person for no more than $10 per visitor. Seniors, veterans, active military members and first responders only pay $5. Children three years old and younger can come for free.

The Battleship Texas will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. People can come aboard until the final entry time at 5 p.m. The Battleship Texas Foundation asks that visitors show up at the time assigned on their tickets.

Not too late to get your tickets for December 4th & 5th! Battleship Texas will be temporarily open this weekend! You can... Posted by Battleship Texas Foundation on Thursday, December 2, 2021