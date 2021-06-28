Air National Guard Band of the Southwest performs free concert at Jefferson Theatre Monday

The free concert starts at 7p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m. at the downtown Beaumont theater.

BEAUMONT, Texas — lf you're looking for something fun and free to do Monday evening in Beaumont head downtown to the historic Jefferson Theatre for a concert.

The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest will be performing a free concert at the downtown theater at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a release from the City of Beaumont Events Services department.

The band, which was formerly known for years as the 531st Air Force Band, will be playing a variety of music from marches and patriotic pieces to Broadway show tunes and movie themes according to the release.

The free concert starts at 7p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m. at the theater at 345 Fannin Street in Beaumont.

Free tickets are available at the box office at 5 p.m.

WHAT: Air National Guard Band of the Southwest Free Concert

WHEN: Monday, June 28, 2021 – Doors 6:00pm, Concert 7:00pm

WHERE: Jefferson Theatre – 345 Fannin

EVENT DETAILS: The Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, historically known as the 531st Air Force Band, will perform a variety of styles from military marches and patriotic selections to Broadway show tunes, movie themes and timeless concert literature.



The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available at the theatre box office beginning at 5:00pm.

