Southeast Texas native brings 'Elvis The Next Generation Holiday Edition' to the Julie Rogers Theatre

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Penland Foundation Productions proudly presents "Elvis The Next Generation Holiday Edition” starring Southeast Texas' very own, Jake Rowley, at the Julie Rogers Theatre, Friday, Dec. 17.
Rowley portrayed Elvis in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Million Dollar Quartet" at the age of 19.
The Nederland High School graduate has also performed all over the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, South America and Australia.
Rowley will perform songs from Elvis' 1957 Christmas album along with many of Elvis' biggest hits and so much more.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 p.m. using code: ELVIS.
General on-sale will begin on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com and start at $29.
Visit beaumonteventstx.com for special guests and more announcements coming very soon.
This is not an impersonation, but rather a pure celebration of the music, the magic and the memory of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, that brings Elvis into the present. This show is great for the entire family, bringing music to the next generation of Elvis fans.
This event will benefit the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, The 100 Club of Southeast Texas, Texas Children's Hospital, The University of Texas and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
