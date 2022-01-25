Elton John postpones Dallas concerts at American Airlines Center after testing positive for COVID-19

John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour was set for two nights in Dallas, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DALLAS — The wait will continue for Elton John fans in Dallas.

The singer's concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas this week have been postponed after John tested positive for COVID-19, the venue announced.

John's long-delayed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour was set for two nights in Dallas, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His tour announced the postponement Tuesday morning but said fans should hold onto their tickets for "rescheduled dates to be announced soon."

John is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and was only experiencing mild symptoms, his tour officials said.

"Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly," a news release on the American Airlines Center website said.

John had just returned to the stage last week, after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour had initially kicked off in September 2018 before coming to a stop in March 2020. John also put the tour on hold last fall as he underwent hip surgery.