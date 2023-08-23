'The place everyone can enjoy' | Owners of Riverside Grille in downtown Beaumont looking to fill 100 job positions

Riverside Grille will focus on all scratch made foods, from rotisserie chicken, heavy aged angus steaks, fresh seafood, pasta dishes and fresh baked bread.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is wrapping up on a new restaurant coming to the historic Crockett Street entertainment district in downtown Beaumont.

Owners of Riverside Grille, Allen Perkins and Jay Jenkinson, have a combined 60+ years in the restaurant industry.



Perkins and Jenkinson are former owners and founders of Wow Food Concepts, a catering company that had contracts with the Beaumont Country Club and the City of Beaumont, according to a news release.

The duo also operated multiple Cheddars location until they sold all their businesses in 2019 to shift their focus on creating Riverside Grille.

This new restaurant takes over the spot on 290 Crockett Street that once housed the Spindletop Steakhouse, which went out of business in 2010.

Because the steakhouse was completely demolished, Riverside Grille was built with a completely new, open kitchen.

This will allow guests to witness the team of chefs demonstrate their passion for creating dishes, according to the release.



Riverside Grille will focus on all scratch made foods, from rotisserie chicken, heavy aged angus steaks, fresh seafood, pasta dishes and fresh baked bread.

Other menu items include entrée salads, steakhouse burgers and slow roasted meats, like baby back ribs and French dip sandwiches.



There will be a large focus on lunch, with multiple items created fresh every day and delivered at a price point that is affordable, according to the release.

In the evening, the restaurant will take on a "chill vibe, in a gorgeous setting with a warm and inviting ambience."

There will be a full bar serving handcrafted classic cocktails and specialty drinks, plus a full wine list.

Riverside Grille will be opening at the end of September 2023.

Perkins says both he and Jenkinson grew up in Southeast Texas and have a passion for the area.



"Beaumont has been very gracious in supporting our restaurants all these years, and we take that very seriously. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a menu and ambiance reflecting our passion for excellence, and our unwavering commitment to superior food and service," Perkins said in the release.

Jenkinson says Riverside Grille is a vision he and Perkins have had for many years.

"I feel we have created a place unlike any other. The place everyone can enjoy. I invite you to come and experience Riverside Grille and form your own opinion of what we have created. We look forward to having you as our guest," Jenkinson said in the release.

Riverside Grille is currently hiring for 100 positions. Interested persons can schedule an interview by emailing nowhiring@riversidegrille.net or calling 409-347-8004.

