Owner of Willy Burger, Crown Pizza says restaurant closures are temporary

Owner Dallon James told The Beaumont Enterprise closures are not permanent and were brought on by “poor performance” at the newly-opened Katy location.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As first reported by The Beaumont Enterprise, financial struggles caused the recent closure of Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont and Katy.

Owner Dallon James told The Enterprise, a media partner of 12News, on Monday evening that the closures are not permanent and were brought on by “poor performance” at the newly-opened Crown location in Katy.

“Unfortunately, as much as we like to think of these restaurants as an extension of our family, at the end of the day it is a business,” he told The Enterprise. “Businesses cannot survive without adequate profits to sustain operations and there have been many circumstances that were unforeseen and out of all our control that happened all at once.”

However, James said the company is working to “make things right” for employees who have been impacted.

“There have many productive discussions to get the restaurants back up and running and back to full strength again and we believe this will be done with a strong and trustworthy leader at the helm who the employees and community can have faith in,” James told The Enterprise. “Whatever the outcome, and even without our involvement in the future operations of these restaurants, we will continue to do what we can with whatever resources we have to try and be instruments for good.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.