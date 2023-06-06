Neches Restaurant Group files for bankruptcy as Willy Burger, Crown Pizza restaurants close temporarily

12News has learned Neches Restaurant Group LLC, which is Dallon James' operations group, filed for Chapter 7 "voluntary" bankruptcy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As first reported by The Beaumont Enterprise, financial struggles caused the recent closure of Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont and Katy.

On Monday, owner Dallon James told The Enterprise, a media partner of 12News, that the closures are not permanent and were brought on by “poor performance” at the newly-opened Crown location in Katy.

“Unfortunately, as much as we like to think of these restaurants as an extension of our family, at the end of the day it is a business,” he told The Enterprise. “Businesses cannot survive without adequate profits to sustain operations and there have been many circumstances that were unforeseen and out of all our control that happened all at once.”

Now, 12News has learned Neches Restaurant Group LLC, which is James' operations group, filed for Chapter 7 "voluntary" bankruptcy on Monday, June 5, 2023 according to federal court records.

Neches Restaurant Group is the parent company of Willy Burger and Crown Pizza, according to their LinkedIn.

A chapter 7 bankruptcy case does not involve the filing of a plan of repayment as in chapter 13, according to the United State Courts website.

In this type of filing, bankruptcy trustee gathers and sells the debtor's nonexempt assets and uses the proceeds of such assets to pay holders of claims, or creditors, in accordance with the provisions of the Bankruptcy Code, according to the website.

James told The Beaumont Enterprise the company is working to “make things right” for employees who have been impacted.

“There have many productive discussions to get the restaurants back up and running and back to full strength again and we believe this will be done with a strong and trustworthy leader at the helm who the employees and community can have faith in,” James told The Enterprise. “Whatever the outcome, and even without our involvement in the future operations of these restaurants, we will continue to do what we can with whatever resources we have to try and be instruments for good.”

James also told The Beaumont Enterprise he has explored selling the restaurants and continues to be in "active discussions."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.