Mid-County Chick-fil-A reopens following extensive remodel

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur residents no longer have to drive Groves or Beaumont to get their Chick-fil-A fix.

The Mid-County Chick-fil-A on Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur is officially back open after being closed since June.

The restaurant underwent an extensive remodel beginning on June 1, 2023, according to its Facebook page.

An approximate reopen date was initially set for August 24, 2023.

The restaurant officially opened on September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m.

As part of the remodel, drive-thru lanes were expanded with additional canopy coverage. The playground, kitchen and dining room was also upgraded.

Diners along College St in Beaumont looking to "eat mor chikin" are out of luck as the Chick-fil-A near Interstate 10 has been closed for remodeling.

The popular restaurant and parking lot is now surrounded by a 4-foot tall fence and some of the driveways are blocked by large orange barricades.

An August 24, 2023, Facebook post noted that the location would be closing temporarily on September 6 for remodeling and that they would be back "better than ever."

A Facebook reel video posted on Wednesday, September 5, 2023, said "we plan to reopen September 21st as drive thru only."

In the meantime, the Dowlen Rd. restaurant remains open according to both posts. Employees from the Collège St. store are currently working at Dowlen according to a local manager.

The College St. location is expected to fully reopen sometime after opening back up as drive thru only the manager told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.