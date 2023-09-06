Layne's Chicken Fingers opening up on College St. in Beaumont

The restaurant will be opened by Masroor Fatany, who has opened five The Halal Guys locations in the Houston area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas-based restaurant chain is opening its first ever location in Beaumont next month.

Layne's Chicken Fingers will open at 3635 College St. in October in the location that once housed Rex's Chicken, which opened in November 2022 and shut down April 2023.

The restaurant will be opened by Masroor Fatany, who has opened five The Halal Guys locations in the Houston area, according to a news release.

He hopes to eventually open five locations throughout the Beaumont area.

The company as a whole plans to open 100 locations in the next four years, according to the release.

Layne's Chicken Fingers was founded in 1994 in College Station. There are currently 10 Layne's Chicken Fingers locations in Texas, with three more, including Beaumont, on the way.

The company is known for its "small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce," according to the website.

On the menu are various regular or spicy chicken finger combos, a regular or spicy club sandwich or chicken sandwich combo, grilled cheese combo and a grilled chicken wrap combo.

Kid's meals include a chicken finger combo and a grilled cheese combo.

The restaurant also offers six different sauce options including honey mustard, Layne’s sauce, jalapeno ranch, buttermilk ranch, BBQ and gravy.

For dessert, there are five different milkshakes including salted caramel, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and Oreo.

