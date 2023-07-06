High Tides restaurant in Bridge City shutting down earlier than expected

Management took to Facebook to announce the restaurant would be closing Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. after previously saying they'd be open until July.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A popular Bridge City restaurant known for its seafood and waterfront atmosphere is shutting down for good earlier than expected.

Restaurant manager of High Tides, located 3109 Texas Avenue in Bridge City, took to Facebook earlier this week to announce that after much contemplation and consideration, they have made the "difficult decision to cease operations."

"We have had the privilege of serving you, sharing in your special moments, and creating lasting memories. Your patronage and support have meant the world to us, and we are grateful for every single customer who has walked through our doors," the manager said in the post.

Owner Wesley Dishon lives in Bridge City and opened High Tides in 2020.

He confirms to 12News he sold the property to Chevron Phillips for it's Orange County expansion.

On Sunday, management took to Facebook to announce the restaurant would be closing Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. after previously saying they'd be open until July.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks for your support throughout this journey. It has been an honor to serve you. We will cherish the memories forever," they said in the post.

They ended the post with saying they'd hope to see everyone again somewhere on the water in the future.

"It's bittersweet, you know, I love this place," Dishon previously told 12News. "It was a big deal here, the biggest thing Bridge City has ever had."

Dishon says the difficulties of the restaurant business were mounting up.

"We had 106 employees here when we started and I think now we're down to 50," he said.

He says he always planned on selling one day.

"That was my ultimate goal, to find someone in the restaurant business to buy it," Dishon said.

With land next door to the restaurant, Chevron Phillips made him an offer he couldn't turn down. The company plans to build offices with their dock nearby.

"Good news because a restaurant business probably wouldn't have been able to pay the kind of money that I would need to feel good about selling it," Dishon said.

Dishon says it was very difficult for him to consider letting go.

"Even the money that was offered, it still keeps me up," he said.

Vaydon Abrego has been a manager at High Tides since 2021.

He says he's understanding of the decision his bosses made.

"Maybe this happened at the right time and this was the right route for them to take. I'm not mad about it. It's their business not ours," Abrego said.

The restaurant had a lot to offer to the community.

"Professional redfish tournaments, volleyball tournaments, washer tournaments. We have live music every Saturday and Sunday. We provide fuel, if you want to go sit upstairs in the A/C, we have that option as well," Abrego said. "Look at the water, feel the breeze, no one else around here offers that."

Loyal costumers like Shane Pender, who started eating at High Tides when it opened in 2020, are sad to see the waterfront eatery go.

"You know this is the only place in Southeast Texas that i know where you can just ride the boat up, and pull up, grab some food, grab a bite to eat, and head back out," Pender said.

Another customer says High Tides was a great thing for the community.

"I hate to see it leave, I really do, honestly," he said.

In the Facebook post, the manager goes on to say they have faced challenges with staffing and a decline in discipline.

They say they have tried to find solutions to maintain the "high standards and warm atmosphere," but it has become difficult.

The manager says they are optimistic about the new opportunities that lie ahead in their future and also took the time to thank their "cherished" staff for their dedication and commitment.

"You have been an integral part of our family, and your contributions will be remembered with deep appreciation," they said in the post.

High Tides' patrons were also thanked in the post with the manager saying they can't "adequately express" their gratitude for the support and love they've been shown over the years.

"You have made our journey a remarkable one, filled with cherished memories and lasting connections. We hope that you will continue to support the local businesses that make our community thrive," they said in the post. "With heavy hearts, we bid you farewell and express our deepest gratitude for your patronage and unwavering support.

After many comments and shares on the original post, the High Tides restaurant manager made another Facebook post, clarifying that they never intended to offend anyone or "create animosity upon on another."

"The interpretation of the post may have been misguided. The remaining staff and community are amazing. All of our regulars will be missed," they said.

Dishon says he is interested in a new business venture in Bridge City in the future.

