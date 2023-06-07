'We bid you farewell': High Tides restaurant in Bridge City shutting down

The restaurant manager says in a Facebook post they have faced challenges with staffing and a decline in discipline.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A popular Bridge City restaurant known for its seafood and waterfront atmosphere is shutting down.

Restaurant manager of High Tides, located 3109 Texas Avenue in Bridge City, took to Facebook Wednesday to announce that after much contemplation and consideration, they have made the "difficult decision to cease operations."

"We have had the privilege of serving you, sharing in your special moments, and creating lasting memories. Your patronage and support have meant the world to us, and we are grateful for every single customer who has walked through our doors," the manager said in the post.

The manager goes on to say they have faced challenges with staffing and a decline in discipline.

They say they have tried to find solutions to maintain the "high standards and warm atmosphere," but it has become difficult.

Posted by High Tides on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The manager says they are optimistic about the new opportunities that lie ahead in their future and also took the time to thank their "cherished" staff for their dedication and commitment.

"You have been an integral part of our family, and your contributions will be remembered with deep appreciation," they said in the post.

High Tides' patrons were also thanked in the post with the manager saying they can't "adequately express" their gratitude for the support and love they've been shown over the years.

"You have made our journey a remarkable one, filled with cherished memories and lasting connections. We hope that you will continue to support the local businesses that make our community thrive," they said in the post. "With heavy hearts, we bid you farewell and express our deepest gratitude for your patronage and unwavering support.

After many comments and shares on the original post, the High Tides restaurant manager made another Facebook post, clarifying that they never intended to offend anyone or "create animosity upon on another."

"The interpretation of the post may have been misguided. The remaining staff and community are amazing. All of our regulars will be missed," they said.

The restaurant will remain open for a short period over the next couple weeks and will run specials, according to Facebook.

Posted by High Tides on Wednesday, June 7, 2023