Need a table? The raised green flag outside Toasted Yolk in Port Arthur means you can be seated immediately

Michael Boyer says the green flag will alert people from Highway 69 and beyond that the restaurant has tables immediately available for guests to be seated.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A businessman is using a new method to attract more patrons to a Southeast Texas restaurant.

Michael Boyer is the new general manager of the up and coming Toasted Yolk Café in Lake Charles. He has been training at and supporting the locations in Beaumont and Port Arthur.

Boyer shared a post to a popular food reviews Facebook page catered to Southeast Texas restaurants saying he and his team have added a flag pole outside Toasted Yolk in Port Arthur, paired with a United States flag and a green flag right below it.

This green flag will alert people from Highway 69 and beyond that the restaurant has tables immediately available for guests to be seated.

In the post, Boyer says the restaurant often looks extremely busy, but when guests arrive and check in with a host, they find out there are at least 10 tables available.

If the restaurant has more than a 10-minute wait time to be seated, hosts will pull down the green flag.

"Feel free to just look for the flag and if it’s green go ahead and come on in. We want to thank everyone for the continued business and loyalty," Boyer said in the post.

The post has garnered over 1,000 combined likes and shares since it was posted Thursday afternoon, with many Southeast Texas foodies expressing their positive opinions on the new method.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.