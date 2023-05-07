Charlie's Bar-B-Que in Beaumont makes The New York Times' best barbecue restaurants in Texas list

"The 20 Best Texas Barbecue Restaurants From the New Generation" list by The New York Times includes Charlie's Bar-B-Que, located at 3125 College St. in Beaumont.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont-based barbecue joint has been named one of the 20 best Texas barbecue restaurants by The New York Times.

"The 20 Best Texas Barbecue Restaurants From the New Generation" list includes Charlie's Bar-B-Que, located at 3125 College St.

Food writer for The New York Times, Brett Anderson, traveled to Texas seven times in over two years to hunt down the best new barbecue joints across the state. Times Food staff reporter, Priya Krishna is, a Dallas native.

Together, they compiled a list of the "new faces of Texas barbecue," according to The New York Times article.

Anderson and Krishna say the food at each of these restaurants is "testimony of an individual Texas experience; together they give voice to a population enriched by waves of new arrivals from other states and countries."

Smoked oxtails and housemade boudin are among the specialties at Charlie Brewer's restaurant, which has been open since 2017.

The links at the restaurant are based on a recipe from Brewer’s grandfather, Leroy Ardoin, according to the article.

Brewer tells 12News that making barbecue has been a dream of his since his childhood.

"Said back then you know, one day i'm gonna do some barbecuing. I didn't have no idea it was gonna get to the level that it is now, but i'm enjoying the ride. I'm loving it," he said.

The New York Time's lists links, oxtails, boudin and rice dressing as the top items to order from Charlie's Bar-B-Que.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.