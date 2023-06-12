Bruno's Grill in Beaumont shuts down permanently due to 'extremely difficult' circumstances

In a Facebook post, owners say they've done everything in their power to keep doors open, but say the economy, inflation and limited patronage is to blame.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another Southeast Texas restaurant is closing down for good due to what owners are calling "extremely difficult circumstances".

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the owners of Bruno's Grill, located at 6025 Phelan Boulevard in Beaumont, took to Facebook to "painfully announce" their abrupt closure.

Monday would be their last day open.

"We understand that this is sudden and unexpected, however the circumstances are extremely difficult," owners said in the post.

Owners go on to say they've done everything in their power to keep doors open, but say the economy, inflation and limited patronage is to blame for the "arduous decision to close the doors".

"To those who consistently cheered us on and created memories with us, we sincerely thank each and every one of you. For those memories, we will forever be grateful," owners said.

They say they are appreciative of having the opportunity to serve the community they love and signed off with the very crucial message of supporting local businesses.

"We urge the community to choose local and continue to support small family business in our area as this has already become a despairing trend," they said in the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.