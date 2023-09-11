Beaumont one of 5 'Smalls Sliders' locations opening in Texas, Louisiana thanks to new development deal

Owners hope to open the first of five locations in late spring of 2024. It is unclear when Beaumont's location will open.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A "trendy" cheeseburger slider concept based out of Louisiana is making its way to Southeast Texas thanks to a new multi-unit agreement.

Smalls Sliders has entered a multi-unit agreement with development group, Jay Tee Holdings LLC, which will bring five total "Cans" across Louisiana and Texas.

This latest agreement will target cities such as Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Beaumont, according to a news release.

The restaurant doesn’t break ground on a new location, but rather drops a metal building onto a site, which the company calls "dropping a can," rather than "breaking ground."

Jay Tee Holdings LLC is comprised of Todd Touchet, Rob Carter and Jonathan “JP” Perry.

Touchet, Carter and Perry bring a variety of "professional experiences" into their operations with Smalls Sliders including dental practice management, public accountancy, legal and elected service, according to the release.

The trio joins founder Brandon Landry and CEO Maria Rivera.

“This signed agreement marks a pivotal milestone for the Smalls Sliders brand as we’ve officially sold out our first state,” said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders in the release. “It’s amazing to see such a significant achievement be reached so early on in our growth journey and it is thanks to such esteemed professionals like this trio that have allowed us to do so.

The trio hopes to have its first location open in late spring of 2024, with the remaining four Cans planned to open through the years that follow.

It is unclear when Beaumont's location will open.

The group is excited to join Smalls Sliders as the concept continues to grow throughout the Southeast and eventually nationwide.

“The concept offers a unique experience and a premium product for guests with its limited menu. After meeting the entire Smalls Sliders Squad, we immediately knew this brand was going to be something big. Their team has helped make this process seamless and we are each thrilled to play a part in the brand’s early expansion and bring its cheeseburger sliders to new communities across Louisiana and Texas," said Touchet.



Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine Cans throughout Louisiana, with over 100 locations already in the development pipeline.



Smalls Sliders was the "brainchild" of Landry along with former pro football NFL quarterback Drew Brees joining him as an initial investor and is backed by industry veterans at 10 Point Capital, according to the release.

The quick service restaurant focuses exclusively on "craveable premium cheeseburger sliders, with every meal cooked to order."

Smalls Sliders delivers both drive-thru and walk-up experiences.