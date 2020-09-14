Delta Downs set to reopen Wednesday after Hurricane Laura damages Vinton facility

The racetrack will remain closed due to storm damage and ongoing repairs.

VINTON, Louisiana — Almost 3 weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed southwest Louisiana, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel will reopen its doors to the public.

The Vinton, Louisiana, casino will open on Wednesday at 11 a.m. "pending final regulatory approvals" according to a news release.

Delta Downs closed in late August due to damage from the storm.

The facility will continue to operate at 50% occupancy to follow state COVID-19 directives.

The racetrack will remain closed due to storm damage and needed repairs. A date will be announced later for live racing to resume.

About 1,700 patrons visited Delta Downs when the casino reopened on May 20 following statewide COVID-19 closures.

"Delta Downs and Boyd Gaming are providing more than $1.5 million in direct financial support for storm recovery efforts," Delta Downs said in a news release. "During the closure, Boyd Gaming has continued full pay and benefits for all Delta Downs team members, and provided additional cash grants and financial aid to help with team members’ recovery efforts."

