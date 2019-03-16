AUSTIN, Texas — Batman's 80th anniversary will be celebrated in Austin Friday night at the "battiest" spot in the Texas capital – the Congress Avenue bridge.

DC said they will be kicking off their anniversary celebration at SXSW 2019 by providing multiple fan experiences, photo opportunities and an exclusive t-shirt collection featuring illustrations from popular DC artists to celebrate The Dark Knight.

There is also an “Instagrammable” mural by local artist MEZ DATA on Fourth Street, east of Interstate 35.

Long live the bat!