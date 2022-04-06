x
Dallas got 'Rick Rolled' with a drone QR code on April Fools Day

Fort Worth-based Sky Elements Drone Shows thought of the QR code drone prank after their success with a QR code drone push to Halo's TV show at SXSW in Austin.
Credit: Sky Elements Drone Shows (YouTube)
Sky Elements Drone Shows organized a drone display over downtown Dallas on Friday just for a really big joke. Screenshot from YouTube

DALLAS — Internet memes come and go, but some – like the "Rick Rolled" trend – seem to never let you down (sorry, I had to). 

Rick Astley's hit debut single "Never Gonna Give You Up" even graced the skies of downtown Dallas on April Fools Day. Fort Worth-based Sky Elements Drone Shows "Rick Rolled" people in downtown Dallas with 300 of its customizable drones by forming a QR code in the sky that linked to Astley's music video.

It was captured on Tik Tok and the company also posted a video on YouTube about the prank.

Drone QR code in the Dallas, TX sky line! #aprilfools #rickroll #dallas #drone

Sky Elements’ chief pilot Preston Ward, who was part of this light-hearted joke, wrote in the YouTube description: 

“After seeing how much of a hit our last QR code at South by Southwest was, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass to prank the entire city of Dallas with a mysterious QR code.”

Rick Astley will also be performing at the American Airlines Center on May 22 with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Sky Elements put on a Halo-themed drone show at SXSW in Austin. The QR code displayed at Austin's iconic Paramount Theatre served as a promotional push for the new Halo TV show on Paramount Plus.

