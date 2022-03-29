Corpus Christi Walmart employee goes viral

The Walmart on Saratoga posted a photo of "Jose" in front of their ice cream display to promote the sweet treat... but people were not looking at the ice cream.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the country are talking about a certain Corpus Christi Walmart employee after a post to their Facebook page went viral.

The Walmart on Saratoga posted a photo of "Jose" in front of their ice cream display to promote the sweet treat... but people were not looking at the ice cream.

THEY ARE BACK!!! Do not miss out as we have Little Debbie’s Ice cream flavors in the back of our frozen department!! 🍨 only $2.63!! #Walmart #LittleDebbies #IceCream Posted by Walmart Corpus Christi - Saratoga Rd on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

"Took me a moment to realize he was holding ice cream... by moment I meant a good 20 minutes," one commenter said.

Not only has Jose found popularity in Corpus Christi, but the post has made it as far as Hawaii.

"Even the wives pages of Schofield Barracks in Hawaii were talking about him," another comment on Facebook said.

The post has more than 20,000 shares on Facebook.

