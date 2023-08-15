City of Beaumont announces the 8th Annual Oktoberfest

The newest addition to the annual festival is Kid-toberfest, which includes family-friendly live entertainment along with treats and children’s activities.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont's Oktoberfest is returning for its' 8th year at Rogers Park.

The 8th Annual Oktoberfest takes place Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rogers Park., located at 6540 Gladys Avenue.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of craft and German Oktoberfest-style beer.

The City of Beaumont has also announced the newest addition to the annual festival, Kid-toberfest.

This new feature to the event will include family-friendly live entertainment along with treats and children’s activities created in partnership with various local organizations.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is prohibited, but a selection of German-style Oktoberfest beers will be available for purchase.

Tents/canopies, large umbrellas or cooking equipment will not be permitted. Coolers and bags subject to search.

The City of Beaumont extends its gratitude to ExxonMobil for their generous support as the event's sponsor and appreciates their continued commitment to the community.