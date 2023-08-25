Beaumont cinemas participate in annual cinema day

Participating Beaumont movie theaters include Cinemark Tinseltown 15 and Regal Star.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen.

Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the foundation announces the 2nd Annual National Cinema Day bringing America to the movies for $4.

Celebrating the power of movies to bring us together with all movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day August 27 for no more than $4 at participating movie theaters.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature the hottest new titles, independent films and summer blockbusters, special previews and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.

Each screening will also include a special sneak peek at the fall season’s most anticipated new releases.

For more details go to National Cinema Day, and look for more announcements on Twitter at #NationalCinemaDay and your local movie theater’s website. Join friends, families and communities of moviegoers at a theatre near you.

To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters visit NationalCinemaDay.org, and your local movie theater’s website or app.

