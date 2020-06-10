'Chill and Thrill' features socially-distanced classic horror movies for Halloween

The Beaumont Heritage Society is hosting a socially-distanced movie viewing at the John Jay French Museum on the lawn of the family cemetery Oct. 31.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Halloween is looking different in 2020 with the Centers for Disease Control recommending against trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beaumont Heritage Society is hosting a socially-distanced movie viewing at the John Jay French Museum on the lawn of the French family cemetery Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., assistant director Shelby Dryden said in a news release.

Museum staff will be showing two classic horror movies, starting with Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 8 p.m. and Little Shop of Horrors (1960) at 9:45 p.m.

The event is free for Beaumont Heritage Society members and $10 for non-members. Guests ages 21 and older will also get two complimentary drink tickets for craft beer.

Seating is limited to 100 guests due to pandemic restrictions.

To reserve your spot and purchase tickets, visit beaumontheritage.org/events. All proceeds will benefit the John Jay French Museum.