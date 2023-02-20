The post of Andrew Logan, a senior at Calallen High School, playing the National Anthem on his electric guitar has more than half a million views online.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Calallen High School basketball player is going viral on social media for his rendition of the National Anthem before a school game.

Andrew Logan, a senior at Calallen High School, was filmed by Calallen TV playing the Star Spangled Banner on his electric guitar.

On TikTok, the post has more than 100,000 "likes" and more than 653,000 views.

We are IMPRESSED and hope to see more of Logan's musical talents in the future!

