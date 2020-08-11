Beaumont ComicCon is back in 2020 with social distancing amid pandemic

Although COVID-19 continues to linger throughout the world, organizers are ensuring the safety of all guests. Everyone at the event is required to wear a face mask.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ComicCon is back this weekend for those needing a break from reality.

The convention is one of the few in-person events still happening in Southeast Texas this year, and the second annual pop culture convention in Beaumont.

"I know COVID has really scared a lot of people," event organizer Clint Randolph said. "With everything like that and the election, just all the chaos that has been running around in the world, I'm happy with what it's turning out to be so far."

Attendees came dressed as various characters, including Darth Vader and several anime characters.

Judy Stelly and Mikayla Williamson dressed as Dobby and Togo from My Hero Acadamia.

"We just came out to have a good time," Stelly said. "She gets so excited, so that's what we're here for, just to make sure she has a good time."

Doors will open once again at Ford Park Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.