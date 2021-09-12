Rock 'n' roll showdown: 'A Beatles Vs. Stones Christmas' coming to Jefferson Theatre

Featuring top hits from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones plus holiday tunes, A Beatles Vs. Stones Christmas promises to be a night of fun for Southeast Texans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown production will be bringing its Winter Tour 2021 back to the Jefferson Theatre on Thursday, Dec, 9.

Featuring all the top hits from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones along with some great holiday tunes, A Beatles Vs. Stones Christmas promises to be a night of fun for Southeast Texans.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Save 25% on presale tickets available starting Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. until Friday, Oct, 22 at 8 a.m. using the code: BEATLES. General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release from Beaumont Events, this production has done more than 1,200 performances across the country and abroad the past decade. They never fail to delight their audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The show puts Dallas-based Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance.

According to the release, Satisfaction has been receiving acclaim from audiences all over the country for more than two decades. Chris LeGrand and his band bring to the stage the amazing energy and enthusiasm that is known as the hallmark of a live Rolling Stones performance.

Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the iconic rock anthems, it’s their attention to detail that makes Satisfaction's performance an awe-inspiring part of the show.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows. People dress up in 60’s costumes, wear Beatles and Rolling Stones clothing and enjoy one another’s company during the concerts,” said LeGrand.

Abbey Road re-create song in all their depth and glory with studio overdubs that the Beatles themselves never performed live. They have a strong national touring history and has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.

“If the British Invasion had a house band in the 60's and beyond, hopefully we’d be that band,” said Chris Paul Overall, who plays Paul McCartney in the show.