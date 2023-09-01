Ladies in Leather's 5th Annual Motorcycle Parade and Rally comes to Beaumont for the first time

Women motorcyclists will gather to be part of the largest traveling all-female motorcycle parade in the United States.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Ladies in Leather Motorcycle Parade and Rally will celebrate it's 5th annual parade in Beaumont.

This event is fashioned by women motorcyclists who gather to be part of the largest traveling all-female motorcycle parade in the United States.

The event will be held from September 7, 2023 through September 10, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center located at 3950 Interstate 10 South and Walden Road in Beaumont.

The rally at the Holiday Inn Convention Center is a ticketed event, with day passes available for $30 and weekend passes for $50. To encourage community involvement, general admission ticket holders can enjoy a $10 discount by donating four non-perishable food items.

However, the parade is a free-to-attend event, warmly welcoming individuals of all ages to witness the grand spectacle, according to the release.

As part of their commitment to community engagement, the event organizers have initiated a community-wide food drive to benefit the Market to HOPE food pantry. Attendees are encouraged to contribute by donating non-perishable food items to locations along the parade route.

This year’s event promises to be "bigger and better than ever before," drawing attendees for a weekend filled with thrilling activities, guided rides, and vibrant entertainment, according to the news release.

The event will feature ladies’ motorcycle games, a bike show, and a diverse array of vendors. Live entertainment will be a highlight, featuring performances by acclaimed bands such as Cajun Harmony, Tinted Vision, Catalina Wine Mixer, Steve Boyster, Flava Band, LA ROXX, and more.

The weekend will be further electrified by the side-splitting comedy hypnotist show by Gary Michael, according to the release.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, the parade, with an impressive convoy of over 700 motorcycles, will traverse a 20-mile route through Beaumont, providing a visual feast for the public.

The line-up begins at 8 a.m. and the parade leaves at noon.