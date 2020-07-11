Beaumont Comic Con returns to Ford Park this weekend, Nov. 7-8

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's one of the few in-person events starting to happen in Southeast Texas giving people a reason to hop out of their pajamas and have some fun despite the pandemic.

The 2nd Annual Beaumont Comic Con is returning to Ford Park on Nov. 7-8. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.

The T-Mobile sponsored event will have a special appearance by Flash Gordon.

Tickets will be required to enter the event, but tickets will also be available to purchase at the gate. The box office is set to open at 9 a.m.

Whip out your best Comic Con outfit for a chance to win a cash prize in the costume contest. Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend.

More than 4,000 guests from across Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana attended the event last year.

Although COVID-19 continues to linger throughout the world, organizers are ensuring the safety of all guests. Everyone at the annual event will be required to wear face masks.

Will you be there? Send 12News your pictures to (409) 838-1212.