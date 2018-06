Rapper 2Chainz will be in Beaumont as part of his " Trappin out the 4" Tour on September 22nd at Ford Park.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on their website and at the box office located at 5115 IH-10 South in Beaumont.

Special guest for the event include Lil Baby and Yella Beezy.

