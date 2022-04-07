Get paid $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Can't get enough true crime? Here's your chance to get paid for your obsession!

For the third year in a row, documentary streaming service MagellanTV is looking for someone to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries and share their experience on social media.

MagellanTV will pay one lucky person $100 an hour — a total of $2,400 — to watch the following documentaries within a 48-hour period:

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.

The winning person will be notified by email and/or phone within 10 business days of the closing date.

Click here to apply.