SnoBaby! Snowplow delivers NC woman in labor to hospital

(Photo: Eric Hartley, The Virginian-Pilot)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.



As they were driving, Stephanie realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital they planned to use.

Do this now: Download the WFMY News 2 App and get closings and weather alerts



They then headed toward the closest hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Their truck died on an exit ramp and Hugh flagged down a snowplow and convinced the driver to get them to the hospital.



Brayden was born about 15 minutes after they arrived. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is doing fine.