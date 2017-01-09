SnoBaby! Snowplow delivers NC woman in labor to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm.
According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
As they were driving, Stephanie realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital they planned to use.
Do this now: Download the WFMY News 2 App and get closings and weather alerts
They then headed toward the closest hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Their truck died on an exit ramp and Hugh flagged down a snowplow and convinced the driver to get them to the hospital.
Brayden was born about 15 minutes after they arrived. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is doing fine.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs