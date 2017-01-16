WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45

Snapshot of viewer video of small tornado.

HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 viewer shared powerful video with us of a small tornado touching down on I-45 near the 99 west exit.

Austin Sheppeard was in the car with a coworker Monday morning when he spotted the funnel cloud. Shepherd said that the tornado passed right over the freeway and continued north.

"It didn't lift us or anything but we definitely felt the truck moving... It was definitely something to experience," said Shepherd.

KHOU 11 viewers have sent in photos of damage from Monday morning's storms in their neighborhoods. Send your snaps to photos@khou.com

(© 2017 KHOU)