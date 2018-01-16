ROADS | Wintery mix could bring some icy conditions to Southeast Texas roads, bridges, overpasses

Ice forms along the edge of U.S. 69 in Woodville.

BEAUMONT - With temperatures falling all over Southeast Texas the only road problems that may be expected will be on the bridges and overpasses.

Currently there are NO road closures reported byh TxDot in Southeast Texas.

DriveTexas.org reports possible patches of ice and/or snow along U.S. Highway 69 north of Village Mills and up to just north of the Neches River in north Jasper County.

Although a winter weather advisory has been posted no big accumulations are expected today as a scattered mix of wintry precipitation moves over the area.

CONDITIONS | Road Conditions at DriveTexas.org

TxDot crews began pre-treating bridges and overpasses in Southeast Texas Monday in preparation for the cold weather according to a tweet from TxDot's Beaumont office.

Even with pre-treatment ice can still form so TxDot urges drives to slow down and drive carefully.

A hard freeze is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday is expected to be sunny and cold with another hard freeze expected Thursday morning. Temperatures should warm up Friday and into the weekend.

Tweets by TxDOTBeaumont

© 2018 KBMT-TV