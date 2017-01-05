Preparing your vehicle for the impending cold snap

SAN ANTONIO - When temperatures dip below 32 degrees, your vehicle needs special attention.

Your car is a well-oiled machine, and that includes the wipers. Start off by making sure they aren't stuck to your windshield before you turn them on. You could not only damage the wipers, but also the motor that runs them.

That's just the beginning. Are you taking any steps to prepare your car with the impending cold?

The first thing you should be testing is your battery.

"If you have a battery in your vehicle that's three years or older, I would recommend having it tested tomorrow, because if it is weakened the least bit or if it has made through half of its shelf life, you are going to go out and try and start your vehicle and you are going to get a click," said GM Jason Thomas with Belden's Automotive.

Once the car starts, let it warm up. Even though we don't have to worry about the temperature of the fluids in the car here in South Texas, we do want those fluids warmed up sufficiently.

"We want to let that vehicle run for a good couple of minutes to allow that stuff to start circulating," Thomas said. "Even if you are not driving, your transmission is pumping fluid throughout that transmission, starting it circulating."

From there, don't forget the air. Air pressure that is.

"We don't want to ride on those tires low like that. Let's get them adjusted, make sure we get that light back off, that way we are not riding around on tires with low pressure, which is one of the leading causes for a blowout of tires," Thomas noted.

To find the recommended tire pressure, the manufacturer places a sticker inside the driver-side door jam to make sure you have just the right amount of air to keep you safe.

