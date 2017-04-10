'Pink moon' to light up the night sky; Is it really pink?

Full moon taken, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Photo: Chris Burleson)

Get out and look up Tuesday night for a full moon. A moon so full it will look pink!

Okay, we're joking about that part, the moon won't really be pink, but that's what you'll hear people calling it and there's a reason for that.

According to Space.com, it is named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and become widespread throughout the U.S. and Canada this time of year. In fact, the April full moon is the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere (it's the first fall season full moon in the Southern Hemisphere).

Tuesday is considered the best night, as the moon will be reaching its fullest phase, but you'll need to be up late or early, depending on your schedule. The peak time is around 2:08am EST.

