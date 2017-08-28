Young 'Cajun Navy' volunteer: 'How old do you have to be to save lives?'

BEAUMONT - Recently the Cajun Navy has been seen heading to Houston in droves, in hopes to lend a helping hand to those in need due to the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Several post's have been shared across social media of Louisiana natives hooking up their boats and heading west to help their Texan neighbors. They may be delayed however, if they are coming through Beaumont. Monday night, 6 teenage members of the Cajun Navy hit a road block when both lanes of I-10 were closed due to water over the roads.

"We don't really have a game plan to be honest with you," said one of the young Cajun's. "We are just trying to go north and get around. That's the best we can do."

They made it known that a road closure will not stop them from getting to their destination. And when asked about being so young and on the road, one member simply stated, "How old do you have to be to save lives?"

" I have just been seeing videos photo's on facebook of people that are struggling," said the young man. "I have a boat, I'm old enough. I can drive, I can get there, and I feel like I can make a difference. I just don't want to see somebody drown because I was sitting at home in the rain."

This portion of the Cajun Navy said they would be going to a home in Crosby to get some sleep, then figure out a different route in the morning. I-10 near Winnie will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the rain continues to fall in Southeast, Texas.

