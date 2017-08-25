Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 1:18 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73 Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager Mother dies of protein overdose Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department' VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? WUSA Breaking News 2 Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel More Stories Hurricane Harvey closures and delays Aug 23, 2017, 4:21 p.m. Getting a look at Harvey from a Hurricane Hunter Aug 25, 2017, 8:29 a.m. Latest Harvey headlines ,tracking, forecasts and… Aug 24, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
