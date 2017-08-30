Two killed Tuesday night when tree falls on pickup truck near Jasper

JASPER COUNTY - Two people were killed Tuesday night near Jasper when a tree fell on the pick-up truck they were riding in.

From the Department of Public Safety...

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to and investigated a one vehicle fatality crash late Tuesday night at about 11:45 p.m. on FM 777 approximately five miles south of Jasper.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2012 Ford pick-up was traveling south on FM 777 when a tree fell from the edge of the roadway and onto the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Jasper County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Billingsley.

The identity of the driver and passenger is not available at this time pending notification of their next of kin.

No additional information is available at this time.

