Tropical Storm Harvey triggers several voluntary, mandatory evacuation orders for Southeast Texas

KBMT 1:53 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Tropical Storm Harvey dropped several inches of rain on Southeast Texas flooding streets, yards, neighborhoods and some homes in the area.

Floodwaters from Harvey caused the issuing of several evacuation orders.

Here is a list of evacuation orders by county...

JEFFERSON COUNTY

  • Sabine Pass - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for Sabine Pass on August 24, 2017
     
  • Bevil Oaks, Northwest Forest - A MANDATORY evacuation order was issued on Tuesday, August 28, 2017
  • Beaumont - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for specific areas of north Beaumont on August 28, 2017.
    • Residents who reside North of Broussard Road and on the following streets...
      • Best Road
      • Hillcrest Drive
      • Crest Drive
      • Stonetown Road
      • Loop Road
      • Oak Ridge Street
      • Pine Ridge Street
      • 8000 Block of Mitchell Road
      • Carpenter Road
      • Bayou Lane
      • 11600 Block of Jamestown Street
    • Residents needing assistance with evacuations from their home should call 3-1-1
    • MORE | City of Beaumont Voluntary Evacuation Order
       
  • Additionally Beaumont Police report that there IS NO CURFEW in place for the City of Beaumont.
  • Port Arthur - NO EVACUATIONS, mandatory or voluntary, have been ordered for the city
    • If you experience flooding and need to evacuate your home a Red Cross shelter is open at the Bob Bowers Civic Center according to the City of Port Arthur.
    •  

HARDIN COUNTY

JASPER COUNTY 

TYLER COUNTY

  • A MANDATORY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017, for all low-lying, flood-prone areas of Tyler County

NEWTON COUNTY

  • A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued on August 28, 2017, for unincorporated areas of Newton County located along low lying areas of the Sabine River
  • Located in the following zip codes
    • 75966
    • 75932
    • 75933
    • 75928
    • 77614
  • DOC | Newton County Order of Voluntary Evacuation

GALVESTON COUNTY

  • Bolivar - A VOLUNTARY evacuation order was issued for Bolivar on August 24, 2017

