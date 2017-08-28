Tropical Storm Harvey forces cancelation of six high school football games, reschedule of two

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Hurricane Harvey turned Tropical Storm Harvey has not only caused flooding all over Southeast Texas but it has caused a delay in the start of the school year as well as this year's high school football season.

Six games have been canceled and two have been rescheduled.

Canceled

West Orange-Stark at Nederland

Vidor at Barbers Hill

Jasper at LC-M

Orangefield at Buna

Lumberton at Porter

Bishop Dunne at Port Arthur Memorial

Rescheduled

PN-G at Silsbee to Saturday, Sept 2 at 2 pm

Kelly will now play at East Chambers (Turf) Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30

