Tropical Storm Harvey forces cancelation of six high school football games, reschedule of two

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 6:06 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Hurricane Harvey turned Tropical Storm Harvey has not only caused flooding all over Southeast Texas but it has caused a delay in the start of the school year as well as this year's high school football season.

Six games have been canceled and two have been rescheduled.

Canceled

  • West Orange-Stark at Nederland
  • Vidor at Barbers Hill
  • Jasper at LC-M
  • Orangefield at Buna
  • Lumberton at Porter
  • Bishop Dunne at Port Arthur Memorial

Rescheduled

  • PN-G at Silsbee to Saturday, Sept 2 at 2 pm
  • Kelly will now play at East Chambers (Turf)  Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30

