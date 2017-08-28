Tropical Storm Harvey forces cancelation of nine high school football games, reschedule of two

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Hurricane Harvey turned Tropical Storm Harvey has not only caused flooding all over Southeast Texas but it has caused a delay in the start of the school year as well as this year's high school football season.
Nine games have been canceled and two have been rescheduled.
Canceled
- West Orange-Stark at Nederland
- Vidor at Barbers Hill
- Jasper at LC-M
- Orangefield at Buna
- Lumberton at Porter
- Bishop Dunne at Port Arthur Memorial
- Newton at Kirbyville
- Hardin-Jefferson at Coldspring
- Corpus Christi john Paul II vs. Ozen
Rescheduled
- PN-G at Silsbee to Saturday, Sept 2 at 2 pm
- Kelly will now play at East Chambers (Turf) Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30
