Tropical Depression Harvey headed for Texas, expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - Harvey is back! What wasTropical Storm Harvey in the Caribbean has reformed as Tropical Depression Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico.

Winds are sustained at 35 mph and it is moving Northwest at 9 mph.

Harvey is on track to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning near Corpus Christi as a strong Tropical Storm.

After landfall Harvey will drift north into Southeast Texas for the weekend, and then eventually move East into Louisiana early next week.

Because of the slow moving nature of the storm Harvey will drop a large amount of rain through the area.

Starting Friday night through Tuesday night, 10-15 inches of rain could fall in Southeast Texas with some areas getting over 20 inches.

If you live in a flood prone area start taking precautions now as you will most likely see some flooding this weekend into next week.

Wind should not be to much of a problem with Harvey. Storm surge will be between 4-6 feet which should cause some problems right along coastal areas.

The following alerts have been issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Texas coast:

-- Storm Surge Watch from Port Mansfield to High Island (nearly all of the Texas coast)

-- Hurricane Watch is in effect for North of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass (ends just west of Galveston)

-- Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Boca De Catan Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas and North of San Luis Pass to High Island (including all of the Galveston area and eastward)

The following alerts are in effect for Houston-area counties:

-- Austin County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Brazoria County: Hurricane Watch

-- Colorado County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Fort Bend County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Galveston County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Harris County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Jackson County: Hurricane Watch

-- Liberty County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Matagorda County: Hurricane Watch

-- Wharton County: Tropical Storm Watch

-- Waller County: Tropical Storm Watch

