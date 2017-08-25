LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey



8:55 p.m. - President Trump signs disaster proclamation.



8 p.m. - Hurricane Harvey still is a 130 mph Category 4 storm as of the National Hurricane Center's latest update. While the outer edge of the storm's eyewall is nearing Rockport, it is about 35 miles east from Corpus Christi.

It is moving northwest at 8 mph.

The storm is historic -- the last Category 4 storm to hit Texas was Carla in 1961.

7:20 p.m. - The outer edge of Category 4 Hurricane Harvey's eyewall is making its approach to the outer shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

7:10 p.m. - AEP's online outage map shows at least 60,000 customers without power in an area from Corpus Christi to Rockport to Victoria.

6:40 p.m. - Hurricane Harvey is off shore by about 30 miles, approaching the Rockport area, according to meteorologist Alan Holt. The eyewall contains the highest, 130 mph wind -- Aranas and San Patricio counties will experience the worst shortly.

6 p.m. - Hurricane Harvey has intensified to a Category 4 storm with 130 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. It is 45 miles east of Corpus Christi and its movement has slowed -- it is moving northwest at 8 mph.

Minimum central pressure is 941 mb.

The last Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in 2004, which hit Florida.

5:54 p.m. - Twelve people rescued by air from ship as Hurricane Harvey approached

5:08 p.m. - Do not expect Corpus Christi police officers to quickly respond to emergencies. In a tweet, they say life-threatening calls will be dispatched if conditions allow.

4:56 p.m. - An extreme wind warning is in effect for southwestern Calhoun County, Aransas County, east central Nueces County, eastern San Patricio County and central Refugio County.

Winds from 115-145 mph are possible as Category 3 Hurricane Harvey approaches land. The National Weather Service warns of swaths of tornado-like damage.

"TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!"

4:50 p.m. - The Beach 96.5 FM will simulcast KIII's coverage of Hurricane Harvey if you cannot get us on TV or mobile app.

4:39 p.m. - About 26,100 people are without power, according to the AEP outage map.

4:36 p.m. - A tornado warning is in effect until 5 p.m. for parts of Aransas and Refugio counties as Hurricane Harvey's outer rain bands come ashore.

4:28 p.m. - Peak wind gusts as reported to the National Weather Service: Corpus Christi NAS 74 mph, 64 mph at Port Aransas, 60 mph at Rockport and 54 mph at Corpus Christi International Airport.

4 p.m. - Harvey continues to strengthen: the 4 p.m. National Hurricane Center update says the major hurricane now is a 125-mph storm, and it is 60 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. It is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Minimum central pressure is 941 mb.

3:25 p.m. - "Tackle each phase as it comes," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said live during an interview on 3 News. Other communities will take note of the city's preparedness in advance of the storm.

"The world is watching," Markle said.

3 p.m. - The 3 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory has Hurricane Harvey 70 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. It is a major hurricane with 120 mph maximum sustained winds.

Minimum central pressure now is 943 mb.

2:58 p.m. - In a tweet, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to quash a social media rumor: there are no reports of looting in the city.

Social media rumors are not confirmed. Metrocom Dispatchers report absolutely no confirmed reports of looting anywhere in our city #Harvey pic.twitter.com/mqaXqbzYdd — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 25, 2017

2:45 p.m. - More than 2,000 AEP personnel are in the area or shortly arriving to assist in power restoration after the storm.

People are asked not to call the outage emergency number unless there is a more serious situation, such as a fallen utility pole. That number is the following: 1-866-223-8508. People also can check the outage map for the latest information.

2 p.m. - Hurricane Harvey is now up to a Category 3 storm, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are pegged at 120 mph, with higher gusts. Minimum central pressure has fallen to 945 mb -- it is lower than earlier advisories, meaning the storm has strengthened.

The storm is 85 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi.

A tornado watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, for much of southeast Texas and the coast. Landfalling tropical cyclones carry a risk of tornadoes in their outer bands, and Harvey will be no exception.

12:57 p.m. - Del Mar College will delay the first day of Fall classes until after the full impact of the storm can be determined. Classes were set to begin on Monday.

12:50 p.m. - A mandatory curfew will go into effect in Beeville at 9 p.m. tonight.

12:45 p.m. - Corpus Christi city leaders: Expect the possibility of power to be out for days following storm. Watch remarks here.



12:41 p.m. - Rockport Mayor: 'Get out while you can'. Watch remarks here.

12:00 p.m. - Corpus Christi ISD classes have been cancelled for Monday, August 28.



11 a.m. - As of 11 a.m. Friday the forecasted strength and trajectory of Hurricane Harvey have remained steady. The storm remains at Category 2 with sustained winds of 110 mph. It should make landfall late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Service announced they will begin cutting back service at 11 a.m. due to wind speeds and will cease all service at 1 p.m.

All flights out of the Corpus Christi International Airport have been canceled for the rest of Friday.

8:24 a.m. - Tropical storm-force conditions are moving in to the barrier islands. Expect winds over 39 mph with bands of rain moving in. Rain intensity and frequency will gradually increase as they day goes.

7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Hurricane Harvey is forecast to move into the Copano Bay area (Rockport-Fulton) late Friday night/early Saturday morning as a major Category 3 hurricane. The hurricane will track in such a way that the left side of the storm's eye wall could be directly over Corpus Christi as it passes by about 20 miles or so to the east before making landfall.

Corpus Christi could experience winds of over 100 mph as this happens. The storm surge could reach up to 12 feet. Flooding rains after landfall will be dangerous as totals will tally one or two feet through the weekend and beyond -- possibly more.

Hurricane force winds will extend out 40 miles or so away from the center of the storm. Corpus Christi should be prepared for hurricane force winds. The strongest winds will likely occur in Rockport-Fulton where damage will be very likely.

The highest storm surge will take place in San Antonio and Matagorda bays at 6-12 feet, maybe more. Prepare for around 6-9 feet in the Corpus Christi Bay area.

Rainfall will be driving and heavy. 1-3 feet of rain will be possible now through the weekend and early next week. Inland flooding is a major concern.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that the Port Aransas Ferry System will shut down operations at 8 a.m. and a surge wall will be in place in Aransas Pass by 9 a.m. The only evacuation route from Port Aransas will be Highway 361 southbound to Corpus Christi.

EVACUATION OPTIONS:



There are still options for residents looking to evacuate from the storm.

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds is a staging area where residents can take a bus to San Antonio. Operations will resume 7 a.m. Friday and continue until weather deteriorates. Residents may park at the H-E-B store in Robstown and take the B-Bus route to the fairgrounds for evacuation. It is free of charge.



The Corpus Christi Natatorium is also another option to evacuate. The CCRTA is expected to run buses to the Natatorium on its routes at no charge. In a tweet, CCRTA said passengers can bring luggage and pets as long as they are on leashes or in carriers.



Operations at the Natatorium will resume 8 a.m. on Friday.

Residents in unincorporated areas have one last chance to evacuate Friday beginning at 7 a.m. until Noon pending weather conditions. If you live in Nueces County including Bishop, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Driscoll, Petronila and Robstown you can evacuate to the following locations:

Bishop Community Center

Driscoll City Hall

Agua Dulce Community Center

Banquete Community Center

Bluntzer School Square

Robstown Transfer Station

Petronila School

Any residents needing assistance should call 361-888-0513 beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday.

There have been many questions and rumors swirling on social media about utility service in Corpus Christi. The city tweeted utilities will not be turned off in anticipation of the storm.



Trash, recycling and brush pickup has been cancelled for Friday.



All residents should be prepared for a dangerous flooding situation. Kiii meteorologist Alan Holt noted thay any locations within the forecast cone should be preparing as if the worst of the storm is heading in your direction. The center could potentially track anywhere within the cone.

Even a small shift in track will have major implications on how bad it could get in the Corpus Christi area. Given the current forecast cone, the area could see Hurricane force winds and a four to six-foot storm surge with flooding rains Friday through the weekend.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Storm Harvey making landfall.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities issued mandatory evacuations for a number of Coastal Bend communities including Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Rockport and Refugio.





City of Corpus Christi issued a voluntary evacuation order, according to the Regional Transportation Authority.

HEB STORE CLOSURES:

All Corpus Christi HEB stores closed briefly to restock and prepare for customers Friday and are opening their doors again at 6 a.m. Lines quickly formed as customers waited outside for the doors to open.

The following HEB grocery stores are closed until further notice:

H-E-B Aransas Pass, 101 E. Goodnight

H-E-B Ingleside, 2616 W. Hwy. 361

H-E-B Port Lavaca, 101 Calhoun Plaza

H-E-B Rockport, 1409 Bus. Hwy. 35 N.

H-E-B Edna, 301 N. Wells

H-E-B Sinton, 106 S. San Patricio

