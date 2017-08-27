Close Texas Cares - Donate WFAA 8:32 PM. CDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST When Texans are hurting, we pull together.Texas TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73 Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor RAW: Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante Mother dies of protein overdose Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition East HS coach on leave over forced splits Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department' VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? More Stories List of Southeast Texas school and other closures… Aug 23, 2017, 4:21 p.m. Shelters prepare in case Southeast Texans run into trouble Aug 27, 2017, 7:23 p.m. Tropical Storm Harvey blog: What you need to know Aug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
