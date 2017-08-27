Southeast Texas' Tropical Storm Harvey Blog: What you need to know

BEAUMONT - 9:15 p.m. Sunday
Bands of rain continue to rotate around Harvey. Looks like we are going to see a lot of rain over the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/xZeg1mnneo— Eric Brill (@EBrillWx) August 28, 2017
8:40 p.m. Sunday
A look at the rain coming down in sheets at N. Major and SH 105 in Beaumont #Harvey @12NewsNow @slingerr @EBrillWx @LeahDurain @Kelsey12News pic.twitter.com/e9Hr44vAU9— Lance Edwards (@12NewsLance) August 28, 2017
7:15 p.m. Sunday
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)reports that within the last 24-hour time period, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties have received an enormous amount of rainfall which has led to localized flooding along city streets, frontage roads and major highways.
Visit DriveTexas.org for questions about road conditions inclduing the most current information on Texas road closures and highway conditions.
6:50 p.m. Sunday
Rumor Control info is available now on a drop-down on the FEMA Harvey Disaster Page.
https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-harvey
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs