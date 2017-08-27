Southeast Texas' Tropical Storm Harvey Blog: What you need to know

BEAUMONT - 9:15 p.m. Sunday

Bands of rain continue to rotate around Harvey. Looks like we are going to see a lot of rain over the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/xZeg1mnneo — Eric Brill (@EBrillWx) August 28, 2017

8:40 p.m. Sunday

7:15 p.m. Sunday

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)reports that within the last 24-hour time period, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties have received an enormous amount of rainfall which has led to localized flooding along city streets, frontage roads and major highways.

Visit DriveTexas.org for questions about road conditions inclduing the most current information on Texas road closures and highway conditions.

6:50 p.m. Sunday

Rumor Control info is available now on a drop-down on the FEMA Harvey Disaster Page.

https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-harvey

