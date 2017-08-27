KBMT
Southeast Texas' Tropical Storm Harvey Blog: What you need to know

KBMT 10:57 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

BEAUMONT - 9:15 p.m. Sunday

7:15 p.m. Sunday

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)reports that within the last 24-hour time period, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties have received an enormous amount of rainfall which has led to localized flooding along city streets, frontage roads and major highways.

Visit DriveTexas.org for questions about road conditions inclduing the most current information on Texas road closures and highway conditions.

6:50 p.m. Sunday

Rumor Control info is available now on a drop-down on the FEMA Harvey Disaster Page.
https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-harvey

