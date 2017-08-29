Sources say Motiva Port Arthur refinery preparing to shut down

Motiva's Port Arthur refinery Photo/Motiva

PORT ARTHUR - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] was preparing on Tuesday afternoon to shut the largest U.S. refinery because of flooding in its Port Arthur, Texas, plant, according to sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva has been reducing production at the 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to inundate the Port Arthur area.

Reuters