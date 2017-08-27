KBMT
Shelters prepare in case Southeast Texans run into trouble

Leah Durain, KBMT 7:23 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

Shelters are preparing in the event Southeast Texans have to leave their homes.

Jefferson County:

The Salvation Army in Beaumont has beds available.

2350 I-10 Frontage Rd, Beaumont, TX 77703

Call Shelter Manager Carl Green: 409-932-8012.

Orange County:

First United Methodist Church, Vidor

501 N Main in Vidor, TX

Please donate bedding supplies. 

Call Pastor John:  903-422-3933

 

First United Methodist Church, Mauriceville

11929 Hwy 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626

(409) 745-4446

Residents will need to bring an ID, change of clothing, and medication.  

 

