Shelters prepare in case Southeast Texans run into trouble

Shelters are preparing in the event Southeast Texans have to leave their homes.
Jefferson County:
The Salvation Army in Beaumont has beds available.
2350 I-10 Frontage Rd, Beaumont, TX 77703
Call Shelter Manager Carl Green: 409-932-8012.
Orange County:
First United Methodist Church, Vidor
501 N Main in Vidor, TX
Please donate bedding supplies.
Call Pastor John: 903-422-3933
First United Methodist Church, Mauriceville
11929 Hwy 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626
(409) 745-4446
Residents will need to bring an ID, change of clothing, and medication.
